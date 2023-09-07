A slow-moving cold front will continue its move into the state today. Showers and thunderstorms will form along the line and east of the front with most of them happening in the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will get back to close-to-normal by Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 79 degrees; and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.
Sunset: 7:35 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 35 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.