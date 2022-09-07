High pressure will move in today bringing drier conditions. Temperatures will be seasonable. Rain will arrive on Sunday afternoon thanks to a slow-moving cold front that will push through the state.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Light northeast wind.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.
Sunset: 7:35 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.