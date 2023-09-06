The high pressure system that has been in control of local weather conditions will begin moving out today as a slow-moving cold front approaches from the Great Lakes. The front is expected to stall over the state creating the possibility for showers and storms. Temperatures will get closer to normal over the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 81 degrees; and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.
Sunset: 7:37 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 44 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.