A slow-moving upper level trough will continue its push through the state today, bringing the possibility of showers and thunderstorms. High pressure will build in by tomorrow, allowing drier air to move in and remain through the early part of the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.
Sunset: 7:36 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 88 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.