Very humid air will serve as the fuel for heavy downpours and thunderstorms throughout the morning as it interacts with a slow-moving frontal boundary moving through the commonwealth. Localized flash flooding is possible for small streams and creeks. The front will continue its move allowing for a slow drying trend. The remainder of the week will be mainly dry as high pressure settles in.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 66 degrees ; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 72 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.
Sunset: 7:38 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 80 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.