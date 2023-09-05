An upper ridge remains in control of the weather again today. Conditions will be hot and humid. A slow-moving cold front will approach from the west and likely stall over the region creating an opportunity for showers and storms beginning tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 85 degrees; and 5 p.m., 89 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.
Sunset: 7:38 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter with 54 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.