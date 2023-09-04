Increasing temperatures and moderate to oppressive humidity will be in place over the next several days. The ridge will break down by Thursday. The front will bring increasing clouds along with several periods of showers and thunderstorms that day.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 85 degrees; and 5 p.m., 91 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.
Sunset: 7:40 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 65 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.