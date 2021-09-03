High pressure will be in place today bringing seasonal temperatures and dry air conditions. A pair of cold fronts will sweep through the region bringing the possibility for showers tonight through Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 59 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 75 degrees. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.
Sunset: 7:42 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 7 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.