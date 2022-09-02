High pressure overhead will slide to the east today. Conditions will stay warm and trend more humid with an increasing risk of showers and thunderstorms for the second half of the long Labor Day weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 77 degrees; and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.
Sunset: 7:45 p.m.
Moon: First quarter with 50 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.