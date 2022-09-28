A disturbance rotating through the base of an upper trough over the Middle Atlantic region and Northeast states will bring scattered to numerous, mainly late morning and afternoon lake effect showers across the Northwest half of PA today.
The trough will slowly lift out to the northeast Thursday and Friday, as a large surface high builds into the state with fair and seasonably cool conditions.
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are likely to stall out over the southern Appalachians this weekend into early next week with an increasing chance for rain over the southern half of PA Saturday into Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today, mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight, patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. Light northeast wind.
Friday, patchy fog before 9 a.m. Patchy frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday, a chance of showers after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday, a chance of showers before 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Extended Forecast
Monday, partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 43 degrees ; noon, 56 degrees; and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.
Sunset: 7:01 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 14 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.