A couple of showers/isolated thunderstorms through this evening. A dry and seasonal weather pattern is expected for the rest of the week with some chilly nights as the calendar flips from September to October.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees. Light northwest wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.
Sunset: 7:00 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter.