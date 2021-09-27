A couple of showers/isolated thunderstorms through this evening. A dry and seasonal weather pattern is expected for the rest of the week with some chilly nights as the calendar flips from September to October.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees. Light northwest wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

Local report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.

Sunset: 7:00 p.m.

Moon: Last quarter.

Tags

Trending Food Videos