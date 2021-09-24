A nice stretch of autumn weather is in store for central Pennsylvania with seasonably cool temperatures, low humidity and little to no chance of rain through the end of the month.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 45 degrees; noon, 66 degrees; and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.
Sunset: 7:05 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 81 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.