Conditions today will be mostly sunny and temperatures seasonal. A cold front will track through state tomorrow bringing the possibility of showers and storms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Calm wind.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 68 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then showers likely. Low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 37 degrees ; noon, 60 degrees; and 5 p.m., 65 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:03 a.m.
Sunset: 7:07 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with one percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.