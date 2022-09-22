High pressure will dry things out today. Temperatures will be seasonably cool. There is potential for patchy frost across the higher elevations late tonight into early tomorrow morning. A storm system will move in from the west late tomorrow evening and remain in place through Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Showers, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: Showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 42 degrees ; noon, 54 degrees; and 5 p.m., 57 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.
Sunset: 7:09 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with six percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.