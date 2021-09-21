A soaking rain will overspread the region early Wednesday and continue into Thursday, followed by a seasonably cool and mostly dry last weekend of September.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain before 8 a.m., then showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., with showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 73 degrees. Southeast wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 56. South wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers. High near 65 degrees. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 70 degrees; and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.
Sunset: 7:10 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.