Expect a chance of rain this morning as a cold front slides through the state. Temperatures will lower and be much colder tomorrow as a high pressure settles in for the weekend. There is a potential for frost in the higher elevations early Saturday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Showers likely after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 61 degrees ; noon, 64 degrees; and 5 p.m., 59 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.
Sunset: 7:11 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.