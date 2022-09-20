Showers and storms are possible today through this evening. Some may produce isolated strong wind gusts. Rain showers are likely again tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler temperatures for Friday night into early Saturday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Low around 58 degrees. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 56 degrees ; noon, 72 degrees; and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7 a.m.
Sunset: 7:13 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 18 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.