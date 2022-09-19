Today will end on a warm note before a pattern change brings a noticeably cooler temperatures into the last week of September. Expect the possibility of thunderstorms with isolated strong wind gusts tomorrow afternoon ahead of the cold front that will drop temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 55 degrees ; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 75 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.
Sunset: 7:14 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 26 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.