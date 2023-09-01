Pleasant weather conditions will continue through the first weekend of September and into Labor Day. Temperatures will rise as the weekend progresses.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Today: Cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak, with a low around 61 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 51 degrees; noon, 73 degrees; and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Sunset: 7:45 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 91 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

