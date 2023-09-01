Pleasant weather conditions will continue through the first weekend of September and into Labor Day. Temperatures will rise as the weekend progresses.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Today: Cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak, with a low around 61 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 51 degrees; noon, 73 degrees; and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.
Sunset: 7:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 91 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.