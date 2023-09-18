An extended stretch of dry weather with a modest warming trend will begin today and is expected to remain through Friday. A low pressure system, expected to form near the southeastern coast of the U.S. late this week, will move north along the coast bringing rain to the state.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Patchy dense fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Patchy dense fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 65 degrees; and 5 p.m., 69 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.
Sunset: 7:16 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 18 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.