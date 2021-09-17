The weekend will be unseasonably warm and muggy. There could be a shower or thunderstorms in spots but mostly conditions will be dry. Tomorrow through Tuesday will be rain-free. Rain is probable for midweek followed by a noticeable cool down.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: Patchy fog before 4 a.m., then patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny with a high near 77 degrees. Light east wind.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 78 degrees; and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.
Sunset: 7:17 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.