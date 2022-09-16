The warm and mostly dry weather pattern with above average temperatures will continue through the weekend. Rain will return for Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 76 degrees; and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.
Sunset: 7:19 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter with 54 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.