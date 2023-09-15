Pleasant and sunny conditions will be in place again today. Clouds will increase tomorrow with periods of rain likely later in the day and overnight.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy dense fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 44 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.
Sunset: 7:22 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with two percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.