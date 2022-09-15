The dry weather pattern will continue into the weekend. Temperatures will trend warmer over the weekend. No precipitation is forecast until early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 47 degrees ; noon, 70 degrees; and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.
Sunset: 7:21 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 63 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.