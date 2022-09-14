The dry and fall-like weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will trend warmer then. No precipitation is expected until the start of next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 52 degrees ; noon, 63 degrees; and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Sunset: 7:23 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 73 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

