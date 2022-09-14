The dry and fall-like weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will trend warmer then. No precipitation is expected until the start of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 52 degrees ; noon, 63 degrees; and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.
Sunset: 7:23 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 73 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.