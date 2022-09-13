A dry and fall-like pattern will be in place through the end of the week. Temperatures will trend warmer over the weekend but no precipitation is forecast until early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 52 degrees ; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 75 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.
Sunset: 7:25 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 81 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.