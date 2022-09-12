A cold front will pass through the state today accompanied by periods of showers. High pressure will be in control of the weather starting tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to be comfortable along with low daytime humidity for much of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 54 degrees ; noon, 67 degrees; and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.
Sunset: 7:26 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 89 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.