A cold front will continue its move through the state early this morning bringing a possibility for showers and thunderstorms that may linger throughout the day in some locations. Cooler and drier conditions will continue for the rest of the workweek.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 68 degrees; and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.
Sunset: 7:27 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with two percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.