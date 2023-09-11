A cold front will push through the region this evening bringing the likelihood of rain and thunderstorms overnight. Canadian high pressure will build into the region and remain in control the weather for the second half of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.
Sunset: 7:28 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with six percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.