Temperatures will get back to close to normal today. An upper level pattern will remain in place for much of the work week creating unsettled weather with daily rounds of showers and scattered thunderstorms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.
Sunset: 7:30 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 11 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.