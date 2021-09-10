High pressure will be in control of the weather today, bringing sunny and dry conditions with seasonable temperatures. Much warmer air will move into the commonwealth tomorrow, with temperatures above average, and remain in place for the early part of the workweek.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 48 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 75 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.
Sunset: 7:29 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 24 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.