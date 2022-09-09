Dry weather and low daytime humidity will continue today. Morning sun will disappear behind a thickening shield of clouds. An increasingly moist flow will spread numerous showers into the state late tonight and tomorrow. More showers are expected for Monday as another cold front moves through the state.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 70 degrees; and 5 p.m., 75 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.
Sunset: 7:31 p.m.
Moon: Full moon with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.