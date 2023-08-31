Today will trend cooler than average with low humidity ahead of a warming trend that will start tomorrow and continue into next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 45 degrees. Light southeast wind.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Sunset: 7:47 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

Tags