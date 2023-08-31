Today will trend cooler than average with low humidity ahead of a warming trend that will start tomorrow and continue into next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 45 degrees. Light southeast wind.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.
Sunset: 7:47 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.