A comfortable and dry weather pattern will be in place today and tomorrow. Conditions will trend warmer and more humid over the weekend with a shower or thunderstorm possible each day into Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Extend Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 55 degrees ; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 75 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.
Sunset: 7:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 26 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.