Warm and humid summertime conditions will continue through tomorrow. A chance of scattered thunderstorms capable of producing locally heavy rain is possible. Relief from the heat and humidity is expected to arrive by the end of the week, lasting through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 72 degrees ; noon, 81 degrees; and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.
Sunset: 8:20 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 90 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.