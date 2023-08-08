A couple of showers are still possible today however most of the state will remain dry. Rain is expected again tomorrow with hit or miss thundershowers possible. Conditions will dry out again for Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 60 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 77 degrees. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 76 degrees; and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.
Sunset: 8:21 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter with 39 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.