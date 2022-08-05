Above normal heat and humidity will continue through the upcoming weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 81 degrees; and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.
Sunset: 8:24 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 62% of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.