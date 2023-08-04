High pressure will build in for the weekend bringing sunny and dry conditions with seasonal temperatures. Humidity will begin to creep in Sunday ahead of a front.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 58 degrees; noon, 77 degrees; and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.
Sunset: 8:26 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 81 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.