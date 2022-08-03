Today’s high humidity will stick around for the weekend even though temperatures lower a few degrees.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday night: A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 70 degrees; noon, 87 degrees, and 5 p.m., 87 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.
Sunset: 8:26 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 40 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.