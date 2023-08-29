Conditions will be breezy and noticeably less humid today. A comfortably cooler pattern will bring a taste of fall Thursday and into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 72 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.
Sunset: 7:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.