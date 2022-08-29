A cold front will approach today, arriving in Progressland by late afternoon or early evening. An upper level trough will bring showers and possibly a thunderstorm ahead of the front. More storms will likely occur when the front passes through. High pressure will then take over keeping conditions dry with seasonable temperature through much of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 81 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 58 degrees. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 79 degrees; and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.
Sunset: 7:49 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.