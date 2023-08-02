Humidity levels will begin ticking up today. There will also be an increase in the opportunities for showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow. Rain levels will be mostly minimal. Higher amounts could fall during storms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 54 degrees; noon, 80 degrees; and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.
Sunset: 8:28 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.