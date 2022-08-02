Partly to mostly sunny and dry conditions are expected through at least Thursday morning.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 80 degrees, and 5 p.m, 87 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:12 a.m.
Sunset: 8:28 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 30 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.