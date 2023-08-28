A humid and unsettled pattern with periods of rain will remain in place through tomorrow. The second half of the week and the beginning of the weekend will be dry with comfortable levels of humidity.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers. Patchy fog between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 73 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.
Sunset: 7:51 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.