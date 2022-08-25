Progressland’s weather pattern through the end of August will feature above normal temperatures and limited rainfall.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 63 degrees ; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.
Sunset: 7:54 p.m.
Moon: New moon.