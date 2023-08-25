High pressure will build through the state beginning today bringing a mostly dry weekend with more comfortable humidity. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler and mainly dry.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers. Patchy dense fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Northeast wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m, then a chance of showers after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.
Sunset: 7:56 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 72 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.