Progressland’s weather pattern through the end of August will feature above normal temperatures and limited rainfall.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. West wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 63 degrees ; noon, 76 degrees; and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.
Sunset: 7:56 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with one percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.