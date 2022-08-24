Today begins a stretch of above normal temperatures that will remain in place through the end of the month. Precipitation will be limited.

Today: Areas of dense fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 57 degrees ; noon, 79 degrees; and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Sunset: 7:57 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with three percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

