Rain showers will continue this morning ahead of a warm front that is moving through the state. Conditions will be warm and humid throughout the day. Tomorrow will be less humid and cooler but there is still the possibility for showers and storms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 degrees. South wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 78 degrees; and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.
Sunset: 7:58 p.m.
Moon: First quarter with 62 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.