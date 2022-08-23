Conditions today will be rain-free with lower humidity. Temperatures will begin to rise today ending the week above normal levels.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Light west wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 56 degrees ; noon, 77 degrees; and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.
Sunset: 7:59 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with eight percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.