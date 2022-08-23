Conditions today will be rain-free with lower humidity. Temperatures will begin to rise today ending the week above normal levels.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Light west wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 56 degrees ; noon, 77 degrees; and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 7:59 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with eight percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

